K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $141.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.