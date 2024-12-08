K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Shares in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.03% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 9,170 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $40,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,598 shares in the company, valued at $710,211.10. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $196,518.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,198.56. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,585 shares of company stock valued at $316,757. Company insiders own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.92. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Stronghold Digital Mining Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

