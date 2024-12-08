JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6,754.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,533,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,039,000 after buying an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,902,000 after buying an additional 173,848 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

