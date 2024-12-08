JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

VAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Get Valaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Valaris

NYSE VAL opened at $41.98 on Friday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This represents a 21.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $755,237.76. The trade was a 53.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,040,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Valaris by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,882,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,272,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,736,000 after buying an additional 66,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.