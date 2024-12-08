John Homewood Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of The Calmer Co International Limited (ASX:CCO) Stock

The Calmer Co International Limited (ASX:CCO – Get Free Report) insider John Homewood acquired 10,000,000 shares of Calmer Co International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($51,282.05).

The Calmer Co International Limited operates as a medicinal kava health and wellness company in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the United States. It produces and sells noble kava extract capsules, root powder mixes, and teas under the Fiji Kava brand; hemp and CBD oils under Danodan brand; drinking kava and flavoured shots under the Taki Mai brand; and kava beverages under leilo brand names.

