JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOMO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get Domo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOMO

Domo Trading Down 18.1 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 51.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Domo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 317,388 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.