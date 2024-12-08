JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stake Increased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,409.94. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,177 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,531. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.