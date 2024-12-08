Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $177.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.27 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

