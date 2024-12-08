Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.08 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $221.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.27.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

