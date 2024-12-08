Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 207,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.