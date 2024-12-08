Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.58 Million Stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.28% of Enfusion worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 25.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,948 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 191,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 252,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enfusion news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Trading Up 2.1 %

Enfusion Company Profile

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

