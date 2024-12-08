Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rambus by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Rambus Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $76.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus
About Rambus
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rambus
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.