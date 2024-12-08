Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rambus by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

