Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,356,609 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 263.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,609 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $46,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

