Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 134,287 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,287 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WGS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.03. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 865,800 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $64,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,866,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,012,475. This trade represents a 23.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,110 shares of company stock valued at $81,993,001 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.