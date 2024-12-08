Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $1,802,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $778,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VREX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ VREX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

