Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 614.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $158.11 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.