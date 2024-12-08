Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 139.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,299 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 64.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

In other news, CTO Srini Koushik sold 19,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $51,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,026,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,164.93. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $236,423.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,223.22. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,239 shares of company stock valued at $909,917 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RXT stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

