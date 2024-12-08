Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CTMX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $92.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.07.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

