Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 798,384 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 1,504.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,384 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Honest worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the third quarter worth $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other news, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 7,123 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $50,573.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,552.30. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 92,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $749,081.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 516,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,714.08. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,634,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,671. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Honest Trading Down 2.1 %

Honest stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a PE ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

