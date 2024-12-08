Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $47.97 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $903.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

