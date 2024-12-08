iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Insider Transactions at iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,766.17. This represents a 8.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

