iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,090 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

