iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $141.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

