iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.67 and traded as high as $50.98. iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 3,250 shares traded.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

