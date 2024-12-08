iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Cut by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 128.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 112,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

