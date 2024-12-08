iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.77 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

