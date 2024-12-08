iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Trimmed by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

