iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

