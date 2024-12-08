iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $141.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

