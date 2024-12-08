iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $854,526.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,564,077.24. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $490,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053,415.07. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,209 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

