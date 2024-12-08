iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 10.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 44.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $648.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $530.07 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.