iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,940 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,966,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after buying an additional 988,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 934,505 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %

OGN stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

