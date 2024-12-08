iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $344,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE VOYA opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

