iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $319,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Clorox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLX opened at $166.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

