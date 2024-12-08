iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 2,123 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

