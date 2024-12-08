Investment Management Corp of Ontario Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.8 %

GIL stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

