Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $337,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,051.22. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,026. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,591 shares of company stock worth $11,892,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

