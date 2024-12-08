Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

