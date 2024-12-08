Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 472,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.0% during the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 337,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 132,919 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,215,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 786,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.55 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

View Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,040,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,557.40. This represents a 25.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 34.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,693 shares of company stock worth $9,930,271. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.