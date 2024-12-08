Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Revvity were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $129.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

