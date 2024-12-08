Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PIN opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

