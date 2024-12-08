Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 7.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 1,044,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,747,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

