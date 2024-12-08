Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.