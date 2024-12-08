Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,958,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after buying an additional 96,409 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 162.5% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

