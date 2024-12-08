Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Garmin by 50.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 1,580.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 270,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $218.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.15 and a 12-month high of $219.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.