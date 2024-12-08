Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 786 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 121.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of D opened at $56.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

