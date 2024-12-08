Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 633 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $153.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

