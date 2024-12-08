Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,257.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,260.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

