Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $756,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,678,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $219.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.76. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.99 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

