Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $645,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $38.94 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

